GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, New York State Police arrested Ernest J. Fancher III following an investigation into a complaint of multiple dogs on the loose in the area of State Route 29A. The dogs were initially returned to Fancher III but ended up in the possession of Mayfield Animal Control following an investigation into Fancher III’s residence.

According to the police, other dogs at the residence appeared underweight. They were kept in unsanitary conditions and without available water. Police also located items determined to have been stolen from a resident in Fulton County.

Fancher III was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, and an Agriculture and Markets Law violation. He was arraigned at the Mayfield Town Court on June 1 and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash, a $10,000 bond, or a $15,000 partially secured bond.