FULTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police confirmed to NEWS10 that the Fulton man who shot a firehouse is receiving more charges after it was found he allegedly shot a nearby cafe. Both of these shootings happened overnight on March 19 and 20 during the same incident.

The person allegedly behind the shooting, Brian Goodrich, 53, of Fulton, was arrested by State Police on March 20 for shooting a firehouse and private pool at a residence. At the time, police charged Goodrich with:

Two counts of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Large Capacity Ammo Feeding Device

State Police are now saying that during the same incident Goodrich also shot a small cafe located near the firehouse. Goodrich will be receiving more charges of: