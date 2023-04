FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, State Police of Greenwich arrested Jarod M. Maynard, 33, for Forcibly Touching. The arrest was made after an investigation into a complaint that a victim was inappropriately touched on Wednesday night.

Police determined that Maynard had touched the victim inappropriately without the victim’s consent or permission. Maynard surrendered himself to the police. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Fort Ann Town Court on April 19 and released.