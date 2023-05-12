GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The former Granville Central School Transportation Supervisor has been arrested for allegedly making unauthorized purchases with funds from the school district. Tyler P. Kelley, 34, is facing a charge of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.

Police launched an investigation after a complaint was made by the Granville Central School Administration. Investigators determined that Kelley had used school district funds totaling over $1,800, to make multiple unauthorized purchases for his personal benefit.

Police also recovered property that allegedly belonged to the school district that Kelley did not return when he resigned in March 2023. Kelley was processed at SP Greenwich and issued an appearance ticket to the Granville Town Court on June 5.