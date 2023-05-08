CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, William Jordan, 57, of Salem, was arrested for Forgery, Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, Attempted Grand Larceny, and Petit Larceny. The arrest was made after police investigated a complaint from a business owner that someone had used an unauthorized check to try and take money out of the company’s bank account.

Police say Jordan used a fraudulent check that he stole from the company without permission. Jordan forged the check for over $11,000 and attempted to deposit the funds into another account. No funds were released.

Jordan surrendered himself to State Police in Clifton Park. He was released with a ticket returnable to the Clifton Park Town Court on May 18.