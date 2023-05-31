ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Milton man was arrested on Saturday for aggravated drunk driving following a hit-and-run investigation, according to New York State Police. Stephen Sewall, 54, faces multiple charges.

On Saturday, around 12:43 p.m., troopers received a report of a hit-and-run crash on Northline Road in Milton. Police found the car that fled on East West Road in Saratoga and pulled it over.

Police identified the driver as Sewall. No injuries were reported from the crash.

Charges:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated

Several other vehicle and traffic law violations

Sewall was arrested for DWI and was taken to Saratoga State Police for processing. Police say he recorded a .31% BAC, more than three times the legal limit. He was issued tickets to return to the Milton Town Court on June 13 and was released to a sober party.