MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Wallkill woman was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into an ambulance. Ragi Hill, 26, was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI).

New York State Police say they responded to I-84 westbound in Montgomery for a reported car crash involving an ambulance. The ambulance at the time was not in an emergency situation. While speaking with Hill, who was identified as the other driver, police say they noticed signs she was impaired by alcohol and was arrested for DWI. She was taken to Garnet Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

The driver of the ambulance was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh for a shoulder injury. Two passengers, both EMTs, were also taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Hill was also issued several tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations. She was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Montgomery Court on May 3. State Police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Montgomery Police, Village of Montgomery Police, Mechanistown Fire Department, and the Maybrook Fire Department.