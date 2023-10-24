EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested after a months-long investigation into a cop-involved car chase that happened in July. Daniel Hammon, 36, faces multiple charges.

On July 25, around 4:17 p.m., state police assisted the Albany County Sheriff’s Office in response to a wrong-way driver on I-90. Police say Hammon intentionally struck a marked law enforcement car involved in the pursuit, causing more than $10,000 worth of damages.

Charges

Second-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree attempted assault

Hammon was arrested and produced by the Albany County Correctional Facility where he was held on additional charges from this incident. He was processed by Schodack State Police and was arraigned at the East Greenbush Town Court. He was then returned to the Albany County Correctional Facility.