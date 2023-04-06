CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, New York State Police arrested James R. Larkin, 57, of Wolcott, Connecticut. Larkin, the owner of BluView Windows of Albany, was accused of scamming multiple customers.

Investigations determined that between October 2021 and July 2022, Larkin allegedly collected over $35,000 in deposits and/or payments from multiple residents for agreed-upon contracted work. Larkin never conducted any of the contracted work or returned the money to the victims.

Police charged Larkin with the following:

Five counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree

Five counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

Nine counts of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree

Four counts of Petit Larceny

Larkin surrendered himself to SP Clifton Park. After processing, he was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court and released on his own recognizance.