LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Columbia County has been arrested after allegedly being found with heroin during a traffic stop. New York State Police said Paul Kozlowski, 33, of Livingston, was arrested on September 26.
Around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, troopers stopped a car on State Route 9 in Livingston for vehicle and traffic law violations. After an investigation, police found that Kozlowski was in possession of about six grams of heroin and fentanyl.
Charges
- Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)
- Third-degree bail jumping (misdemeanor)
- Two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Kozlowski was arraigned in the town of Livingston Court. He was remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.