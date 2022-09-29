LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Columbia County has been arrested after allegedly being found with heroin during a traffic stop. New York State Police said Paul Kozlowski, 33, of Livingston, was arrested on September 26.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, troopers stopped a car on State Route 9 in Livingston for vehicle and traffic law violations. After an investigation, police found that Kozlowski was in possession of about six grams of heroin and fentanyl.

Charges

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Third-degree bail jumping (misdemeanor)

Two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Kozlowski was arraigned in the town of Livingston Court. He was remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.