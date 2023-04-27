COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, a Colonie man was arrested following a child pornography investigation. Brian Fitzgerald, 53, was arrested on charges of Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Child and Possession of a Sexual Performance of a Child.

Fitzgerald is accused of possessing images of child sexual exploitation. Police executed a search warrant of his residence as part of an investigation that stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Fitzgerald was arraigned at the Colonie Town Court and released on his own recognizance.