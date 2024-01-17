COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jesse W. Stockman, 37, of Latham, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a reported burglary at a business in Colonie on Friday. Stockman was charged with burglary in the third degree, ten counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, and criminal mischief.

State Police say Stockman forced his way into multiple offices and stole items. He was arrested in Albany and arraigned at the Colonie Town Court. He was then remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.