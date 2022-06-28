CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A mother has been arrested for allegedly leaving her child alone in a locked car in Clifton Park. The New York State Police said Fatoma Ahmad, 30, of Clifton Park, was arrested on June 26.

On Sunday around 6:20 p.m., police responded to Hannaford in Clifton Park for a report of a child left alone in a locked car. Before police arrived, Ahmad returned and opened the car. Police said the child was evaluated by EMS and released back to their mother.

Ahmad was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, which is a misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Clifton Park Court on July 20.

The New York State Police is reminding the public to never leave a child unattended in a vehicle for any amount of time.