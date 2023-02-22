CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, New York State Police of Clifton Park arrested Frank P. Dibenedetto Jr., 28, for his role in a domestic dispute that occurred on February 16. Dibenedetto Jr. was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree, Menacing in the Third Degree, and Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree.

According to the police, at around 4:24 p.m., Dibenedetto Jr. was involved in a domestic dispute at a residence, during which he allegedly wielded a bat while confronting multiple people. Police say he attempted to hit a victim with the bat as well as his vehicle. Dibenedetto Jr. left the scene before law enforcement arrived. No one was injured.

Dibenedetto Jr. was located in Malta and transported to SP Clifton Park for processing. He was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court and released on his own recognizance.