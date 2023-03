CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Herbert L. Marlow, 74, for Possessing a Sexual Performance of a Child. Marlow was arrested at his home, processed, and issued an appearance ticket for Clifton Park Town Court on March 29.

According to police, an investigation stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Marlow is accused of having images consistent with child sexual exploitation.