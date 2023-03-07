CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cambridge man was arrested on Thursday after police say he intentionally hit a car with five children in it under the age of 17. Shannon Hunt Jr., 33, faces several charges.

On March 1, around 3:07 p.m., police say they received reports of a domestic incident in the area of Legrys Road in Jackson. The victims of the alleged incident were at the Cambridge Village Police Department. Police say their investigation found Hunt Jr. had intentionally hit a car with one adult and five children under 17, forcing them off the road and injuring two. Police say an active court-issued order of protection was in place against Hunt Jr. to protect four people in the car. Hunt Jr.’s car was found unoccupied shortly after.

Police found Hunt Jr. in the area of South Park Street in Cambridge the following day. He was arrested and taken to Greenwich State Police for processing.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal mischief (two counts)

First-degree criminal contempt (four counts)

Second-degree reckless endangerment (five counts)

Endangering the welfare of a child (four counts)

Vehicle and traffic law violations

He was arraigned at the Jackson Town Court and taken to be held at the Washington County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.