CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A joint investigation by New York State Police officers in Columbia and Greene Counties has ended in the arrest of a Cairo man who is charged with raping and sexually assaulting a child, police said Wednesday. On May 7, the State Police in Catskill arrested Celino Reyes, 61, who was charged with several felonies for the alleged assaults.

On December 17, 2021, police were notified by the Oregon Child Protective Services (CPS) Hotline that Reyes had allegedly sexually assaulted a minor who lived in Greene County and Columbia County. State Police notified Greene County CPS and learned that they had also received a report of Reyes sexually assaulting a minor on numerous occasions.

On April 25, 2022, Reyes was indicted by a Grand Jury in Columbia County and an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested and processed for two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree attempted sexual abuse. He was released on his own recognizance after his arraignment in Columbia County Court and was given a return date of May 31, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Catskill (BCI) received an arrest warrant for Reyes on May 3, 2022, for the charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

In all, Reyes was charged with:

First-degree rape

Criminal sex act, victim less than 11 years of age

First-degree course of sexual conduct of a child

First-degree aggravated sexual abuse

Predatory sexual assault against a child

Sexual conduct against a child less than 13 years of age

All of the charges are felonies. Reyes was arrested on May 7 and has been sent to Greene County Jail on $50,000 bond and $100,000 bail.