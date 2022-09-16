COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man is behind bars after he allegedly made the trip to Colonie, in hopes of having sex with a 13-year-old. Vyacheslav Kim, 31, was nabbed by State Troopers on Tuesday, September 13, at about 10:50 a.m.

Charges:

Use of a child in a sexual performance

Second-degree attempted rape

First-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors

Second-degree patronizing a person for prostitution

Kim was taken to the State Police barracks in Latham for processing and then arraigned before the Colonie Town Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash or $25,000 bond.