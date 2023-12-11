AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Averill Park man was arrested on Monday, December 4, for possessing over 19,000 images consistent with child pornography, according to New York State Police. Thomas Jackson, 30, faces multiple charges.

New York State Police say an investigation into Jackson started after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police say Jackson possessed over 19,000 images consistent with child sexual exploitation, in which the images were promoted.

Charges:

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Possessing a sexual performance by a child

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child

Jackson was arrested at his Averill Park home and was taken to Brunswick State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Sand Lake Town Court and was remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility instead of $15,000 cash or a $15,000 bond.