BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — James A. Marrott Jr., 33, of Rensselaer, was arrested on July 31. Marrott Jr. was charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Police determined that Marrott Jr. damaged a vehicle on Amsterdam Road and struck the victim multiple times in the face. He left the scene but was located at a residence in Troy. Marrott Jr. was initially uncooperative. He was arraigned at the Malta Town Court and released on his own recognizance.