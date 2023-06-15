HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested Ross E. Schultz, 20, of Staatsburg, for possessing child pornography. Schultz was charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child and issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Hyde Park Court on June 22.

Police say the arrest was made following an investigation into a cyber tip from an online social media platform. According to the information, a user had a media file containing child pornography.

Police identified the suspect as Schultz and executed a search warrant at his residence. Police seized numerous electronic and storage devices.