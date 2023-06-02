ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving a stolen car while drunk, according to New York State Police. Kelly Golden, 44, faces several charges.

On Monday, around 10:39 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on Washington Avenue for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Troopers identified Golden as the driver.

Troopers say they arrested Golden for driving while intoxicated. While on the scene, state police say the owner of the car she was driving arrived, saying the car was stolen after being left unsecured in the area of Third Street just before the traffic stop.

Charges:

Driving while intoxicated

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Other vehicle and traffic law violations

Police Golden was processed and recorded a .08% BAC. She was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Albany City Court on June 26 and was released to a sober party.