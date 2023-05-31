ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Tuesday after attempting to meet a child for sexual exploitation, according to state police. Quentin Devonish, 21, faces multiple charges.

Devonish was arrested by investigators with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Police say during an investigation, it was determined Devonish made arrangements and traveled to an agreed-upon location in Albany to meet with what he believed to be a 12-year-old for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Charges:

First-degree attempted rape

First-degree attempted criminal sex act

Devonish was arrested and processed by the Latham State Police. He was arraigned at the Albany City Court and is held at the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash or a $50,000 bond.