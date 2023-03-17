ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Alexander T. Wilson, 30, was arrested on two charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Impersonation, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Wilson was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

According to the police, Wilson was pulled over on I-90 for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation. A tow truck driver on I-90 observed what appeared to be a handgun being thrown from Wilson’s vehicle and notified another trooper assisting them with an unrelated matter.

The officer located and secured a loaded handgun. Police determined that Wilson illegally possessed the firearm and had thrown the gun out of his car.