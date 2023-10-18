ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested after he posted a video of him striking his dog with a leash, according to New York State Police. Jahmir Williams, 24, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

On Tuesday, state police said investigators received information regarding a dog that was physically abused in Albany in September. Police say the investigation led to the discovery of a video online that showed Williams striking a dog he owned repeatedly with a leash.

Williams was arrested and taken to Latham State Police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Albany City Court on October 30.

The dog was found at Williams’ home in good health and was turned over to a local rescue organization. The dog will be held there at this time.