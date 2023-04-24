ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested following a car chase where he allegedly drove over 120 miles per hour (MPH) to flee police. Brookert Willingham, 57, faces several charges.

On April 17, around 4:13 a.m., troopers tried to pull over a car on I-87 in Malta for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Police say the driver didn’t comply, and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver allegedly drove over 120 MPH and the pursuit was terminated due to public safety concerns. A short time later, however, troopers say they found Willingham pulling into an Albany residence and was identified.

Charges:

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Vehicle and traffic law violations

Willingham was arrested and taken to Clifton Park State Police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Malta Town Court on May 4 and was released.