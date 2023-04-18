ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on Sunday after chasing a child who was riding a bike with his car, according to New York State Police. Robert Duncan, 54, faces multiple charges.

On Sunday, around 9:25 p.m., state police say they were patrolling Central Avenue in Albany when they saw a car drive onto the sidewalk and nearly strike a kid riding a bike. Police stopped the car and identified the driver as Duncan.

Police say after interviewing Duncan, they determined he intentionally chased the child after they allegedly attempted to steal his property. The child was turned over to their guardian.

Duncan was arrested and taken to New Scotland State Police for processing. He was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility prior to being arraigned. On Monday, Duncan was arraigned in the City of Albany Criminal Court and was released on his own recognizance.