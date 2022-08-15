NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly having stolen license plates. The New York State Police said Shawn Brown, 24, was arrested on August 11.

On Thursday, police pulled over a vehicle on North Greenbush Road for a traffic stop. After an investigation, troopers found that the license plates on the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Albany Police Department on July 25.

The license plates were seized. The driver, Brown, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, which is a misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to North Greenbush Town Court on August 23.