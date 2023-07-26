ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 16-year-old was arrested after driving over 100 miles per hour drunk and being pulled over with nine passengers in the car, per New York State Police. According to State Police, two of the passengers were in the trunk.

Police say while patrolling State Route 20 in New Lebanon, they saw a 2019 Honda Civic going over 100 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone. An investigation found the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was driving with nine passengers, two in the trunk, four of which were under the age of 16.

Charges:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated, Leandra’s Law (four counts)

The driver was issued tickets returnable to the town of New Lebanon court. All the juveniles were turned over to their responsible guardians.