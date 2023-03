GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State police are looking for wanted man Jeffrey Homeyer Jr. He is wanted after an investigation revealed he stole a car from North Road in Greenville.

Homeyer Jr., 32 is five feet 10 inches with brown hair and brown eyes and is wanted for third-degree grand larceny. Anyone with information on Homeyer Jr.’s whereabouts should contact the NYS police at 518-622-8600 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.