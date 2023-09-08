ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) conducted a joint underage drinking operation with the Albany Police Department (APD), scoping out eight licensed businesses. The SLA and APD worked with underage agents and in total, were able to purchase alcohol at four of the eight.
Businesses in compliance:
– SAI Energy (Exxon)
533 Washington Ave
• K&K Quail Inc
212 Quail St
• Pine Hills Market
504 Hudson Ave
• Campus Convenient
143 Western Ave
Businesses not in compliance:
• Madison Mart Inc
145 Madison Ave
• Gander’s Wine & Liquor
435 Central Ave
• Quail Street Market
167 Quail St
• Key 2 Convenience
206 Quail St
According to the SLA, licensees charged by the SLA with underage sales face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with fines starting from $2,500 to $4,000 for a first-time offense. Also, employees or licensees who sell to minors can be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.