ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) conducted a joint underage drinking operation with the Albany Police Department (APD), scoping out eight licensed businesses. The SLA and APD worked with underage agents and in total, were able to purchase alcohol at four of the eight.

Businesses in compliance:

– SAI Energy (Exxon)

533 Washington Ave

• K&K Quail Inc

212 Quail St

• Pine Hills Market

504 Hudson Ave

• Campus Convenient

143 Western Ave

Businesses not in compliance:

• Madison Mart Inc

145 Madison Ave

• Gander’s Wine & Liquor

435 Central Ave

• Quail Street Market

167 Quail St

• Key 2 Convenience

206 Quail St

According to the SLA, licensees charged by the SLA with underage sales face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with fines starting from $2,500 to $4,000 for a first-time offense. Also, employees or licensees who sell to minors can be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.