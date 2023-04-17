ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An employee for the New York State Department of Civil Service has been arrested in connection with a child sex abuse investigation. Prosecutors said Ronald Lucas has been indicted on predatory sexual assault against a child and other charges.

Lucas is accused of abusing the same victim for 18 years. He was arraigned on a sealed indictment last week.

Charges

Three counts of predatory sexual assault against a child

First-degree criminal sexual act

First-degree attempted sexual act

“The Department of Civil Service is deeply troubled by these disturbing and serious allegations and we are cooperating with law enforcement as necessary,” the department told NEWS10.

Lucas is being held in jail without bail. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.