GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police, with the assistance of the Johnstown Police Department, arrested a Gloversville man on charges stemming from multiple incidents. Joseph A. Politsch, 33, was arrested at his home on March 29 and arraigned at the Gloversville City Court.
Police say Politsch had a firearm despite an active court order preventing him from lawfully possessing any firearm. In another incident, Politsch had allegedly held a victim against their will while threatening to harm them with a brandished firearm.
Police executed a search warrant at his residence and discovered an illegal quantity of cannabis, felony-weight narcotics, and multiple illegally possessed firearms. Politsch was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree
- Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the First Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
- Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree
- Menacing in the Second Degree
- Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree
- Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree
- Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree