GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police, with the assistance of the Johnstown Police Department, arrested a Gloversville man on charges stemming from multiple incidents. Joseph A. Politsch, 33, was arrested at his home on March 29 and arraigned at the Gloversville City Court.

Police say Politsch had a firearm despite an active court order preventing him from lawfully possessing any firearm. In another incident, Politsch had allegedly held a victim against their will while threatening to harm them with a brandished firearm.

Police executed a search warrant at his residence and discovered an illegal quantity of cannabis, felony-weight narcotics, and multiple illegally possessed firearms. Politsch was charged with the following: