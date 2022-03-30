TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 23, the New York State Police arrested Bryan F. Aviles Velasco, 19, of Troy on several sex-related charges. Police say Aviles Velasco tried to meet an adult who he believed was selling an eleven-year-old girl for sexual intercourse.

When he got to the meeting location, police arrested Aviles Velasco. He was then taken to the State Police barracks in Latham where he was processed.

Charges:

First-degree attempted rape (Felony)

First-degree attempted criminal sexual act (Felony)

Second-degree patronizing a prostitute (Felony)

Aviles Velasco was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.