QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Investigations into a claim that a couple unlawfully possessed a firearm resulted in two arrests. On Monday, New York State Police arrested Lyisha L. Sambola, 36, and Mana Sambola, 40.

Law enforcement discovered multiple firearms in the couple’s residence. According to police, Lyisha Sambola was not permitted to possess one of the firearms. Mana Sambola cannot legally have firearms due to a previous felony conviction.

The couple were arrested at home. Lyisha Sambola was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. Mana Sambola was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Lyisha Sambola was issued a ticket returnable to the Queensbury Town Court on June 5 and released. Mana Sambola was arraigned at the Queensbury Town Court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility without bail.