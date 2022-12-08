LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two nursing home employees have been arrested for allegedly falsifying and forging business records at their place of work. Lauren Emery, 39, of Hudson, and Alison Steedle, 47, of Clinton were arrested on Monday and Tuesday, and face multiple charges.

Police say after an investigation, they determined that Emery and Steedle allegedly falsified and forged business records to conceal the theft of narcotics while employed at the Livingston Hills Nursing Home. Police did not mention what tipped off the investigation.

Charges:

Second-degree forgery of medical prescriptions

First-degree falsifying business records

Petit larceny.

Both were issued appearance tickets. They are set to return to the town of Livingston Court on Thursday, December 15 at 6 p.m.