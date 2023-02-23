NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Northville man was arrested on a warrant after an overdose investigation. Brian VanNostrand, 32, faces new charges after having already been held at the Fulton County Correctional Facility on unrelated matters.

On March 27, 2022, police responded to a Northhampton home to help EMS with an unresponsive person who was later pronounced dead at Nathan Littauer Hospital. Police say an investigation determined the cause of death was a drug overdose. Through the investigation, police discovered VanNostrand had sold the victim the controlled substances within days of their death.

VanNortstrand was produced by the Fulton County Correctional Facility and taken to Mayfield State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Northhampton Town Court, which set a bail of $100 cash, $1,000 bond, or $1,000 partially secured bond. He was then returned to the Fulton County Correctional Facility. He is now charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.