NORTHUMBERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Northumberland man was arrested and is accused of grand larceny. Stephen Rajeski, 53, was arrested on Tuesday.

State Police say they received a complaint from a victim saying they had entered into an agreement with Rajeski for contracted work for a new generator. Rajeski allegedly never provided or installed the agreed-upon generator, according to state police, causing a financial loss of $8,894 to the victim.

Rajeski surrendered himself to Saratoga State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Milton Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.