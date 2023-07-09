ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A North Greenbush man has been arrested following an assault investigation, according to police. Edward Schryver, 59, is facing multiple charges.

At 5:44 a.m. on July 5, officers responded to the report of a man walking along North Greenbush Road covered in blood. Officers were able to quickly locate the man, who told them he had been struck in the head several times with a blunt object while sleeping at the house of a man he had met the previous night.

The wounded man was taken to Albany Medical Center where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. An investigation determined that the house the man had left fit the description of Schryver’s home on Midland Road, and a search of the residence yielded evidence of the assault.

On July 7, police attempted to locate Schryver, who is a parolee and level 3 sex offender, after receiving a tip that he may be hiding in the wooded area behind his home. The tip also indicated that Schryver reportedly had threatened to harm himself in the woods.

The area was searched by officers and drones for several hours. Efforts were also made to search at other locations, which resulted in Schryver being found on New Scotland Avenue.

Police immediately took Schryver into custody. He was charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

He was arraigned at North Greenbush Town Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail with no bail, due to having several prior felony convictions. Schryver was ordered to receive a mental health evaluation based on the threats he had made to harm himself.

“We can’t thank our law enforcement partners enough on this case.” said North Greenbush Police Chief David Keevern. “While we were already looking to take him into custody on the warrant, it became even more important that he be found fast once it was learned that he was in crisis. The area we needed to search is a very large, dense forest so the use of drones allowed us to safely search in a short period of time.”

Schryver is due back in North Greenbush Town Court on July 12. The victim is still recovering from his injuries, according to police.