NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A domestic dispute that led to a car chase and eventually a crash resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man on Sunday. Logan Swedick faces several charges.

North Greenbush Police responded to 52 Troy Avenue for reports of a domestic assault in progress. Once they arrived, they found Swedick fleeing in a car.

Police say Swedick crashed into a patrol car and fled at a high speed. He eventually lost control while driving down Troy Avenue onto Lakeshore Drive. Swedick crashed into a utility pole, breaking it in half. Police say the crash knocked the power out in the area for several hours.

Image of crash via North Greenbush Police

Police say Swedick tried to run from his car after the crash but stopped him a short time after. Responding officers at the original address found two women who were assaulted and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement says video surveillance showed Swedick crashing into a car in the driveway and punching and kicking the victims before fleeing.

“The video was difficult to watch. At one point, one of the victims appears to be knocked

unconscious but he continued to kick her in the head” said Chief David M. Keevern. “The

suspect and victims were related and it followed a night of arguments between them.”

Charges:

Third-degree criminal mischief

Driving while intoxicated (two prior convictions)

Third-degree assault

Unlawful fleeing

Reckless driving

Several traffic infractions

Swedick was arrested and arraigned at North Greenbush Town Court. He was sent to Rensselaer County Jail on $50,000 bail until a later court date in the week. This incident is still under investigation, and more charges may be pending.