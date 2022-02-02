North Bennington man accused of exploiting vulnerable adult

NORTH BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A North Bennington man has been accused of exploiting a vulnerable adult. Vermont State Police said Todd Maddox Sr., 53, was issued a citation for multiple charges on February 2.

On November 18, 2021, Vermont State Police were called to Shaftsbury to assist Arlington Rescue Squad with a mental health call. Responding agencies were able to help the person receive proper mental health treatment.

Police said an investigation into the incident found that Maddox had been using the vulnerable adult to get prescription medicine. While speaking with the victim and witness, police found that Maddox had spoken with the victim in an attempt to obstruct the ongoing investigation.

Maddox is accused of financial exploitation, prescription fraud, exploitation of services and obstruction of justice. Maddox was contacted and released with a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 7.

