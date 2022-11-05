BERKSHIRE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement arrested Kelsie Cote, 26 of North Adams for the murder of her grandmother on November 4. Cote allegedly murdered her grandmother, Doris Cote, 74.

North Adams Police responded to a 911 call on Tuesday, November 1 from a relative of Doris Cote reporting they found her dead inside her home. Police report that the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and the North Adams Police Department established probable cause that Kelsie Cote murdered her grandmother on the evening of October 31 and attempted to destroy evidence of the crime.

Berkshire District of Attorney’s Office reports District Attorney Andrea Harrington will be available after the arraignment in Northern Berkshire District Court, which they anticipate will be Monday, November 7.