NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a person Monday morning. Police said a ghost gun was recovered after the incident.

According to Officer Tyler Drewnowski, officers were called to an apartment complex for a report of a man pointing a firearm at another man and threatening to shoot him. When officers arrived, they talked to the victim and learned the suspect had entered another apartment.

Officers were given authority by the renter of the apartment to enter. They then found the suspect that matched the description by the victim.

Surveillance footage revealed the suspect removed a firearm from his sweatshirt and pointed it at the victim, confirming he was the person involved. He was place under arrest and through an investigation, officers found a loaded firearm with no serial number, known as a ghost gun.

The suspect was arraigned at Northern Berkshire District Court on the following charges:

Assault and Battery

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (9mm handgun)

Possession of Firearm without FID

Possession of Ammunition without FID

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Carrying a loaded Firearm without a license

Firearms Violation with 2 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

North Adams police did not release the identity of the suspect.