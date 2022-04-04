NORTH ADAMS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Berkshire County man has been sentenced for his involvement with the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Brian McCreary, 34, of North Adams, was sentenced on April 1 to 3 years of probation, including 42 days of intermittent incarceration.

A photo captured of McCreary shows him standing next to the “horn man” while recording the incidents that took place at the Capitol on that day. McCreary was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) on February 4, 2021, and indicted on February 17, 2021.

Charges

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

McCreary was arraigned on February 26, 2021, where he pleaded not guilty to all five counts. During a plea agreement hearing on October 14, 2021, he pleaded guilty to count two of the indictment.

In addition to probation and intermittent incarceration, McCreary was sentenced to two months of home detention, a $2,500 fine, and $500 in restitution.