NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — A North Adams man was sentenced for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. James Macko, 23, will serve 14 years in prison.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Macko admitted that between November 16, 2022, and December 9, 2022, he texted an undercover cop posing as an 11-year-old trying to coerce the assumed child into sexual contact with him. The DOJ says Macko planned to meet the assumed child in a state park in Western Massachusetts, where he intended to perform sexual acts on the child in a cave.

On December 9, 2022, Macko left his North Adams home to meet the assumed child and was arrested shortly after. He allegedly was carrying candy, liquor, and rope to tie the child down.

United States District Judge Anne M. Nardacci also imposed a 20-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release. Macko pleaded guilty to charges in April.