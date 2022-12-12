ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The criminal complaint against Macko alleges that between November 16, 2022 and December 9, 2022, he texted with another person he believed to be in Albany. Law enforcement says Macko expressed interest in engaging in sexual conduct with an 11-year-old child over the texts. Macko and the alleged minor also arranged plans to meet to engage sexual acts, according to law enforcement.

On December 9, Macko allegedly left his home to meet with the child, where he encountered law enforcement and was arrested. After appearing in court on Friday, he was detained, pending another hearing that is scheduled for Tuesday.