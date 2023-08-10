BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A North Adams man was arrested Wednesday following a police chase and a later run-in with state troopers. Louin Norton, 53, faces several charges.

On Wednesday, around 6:25 p.m., a Vermont State Trooper was stopped at a red light at the US Route 7 and Kocher Drive intersection in Bennington when a red Jeep Grand Cherokee sped through the light going roughly 60 miles an hour, per Vermont State Police. The trooper turned on their emergency lights and tried to pull the driver over.

State Police caught up to the car at the North Bennington exit on Route 279 and followed it as it pulled into a Home Depot Parking lot. Police say the car did not stop and continued to drive recklessly through the parking lot. Police turned off their emergency lights due to the operator’s reckless driving but identified the driver as a middle-aged man with greying facial hair.

Roughly three hours later, police responded to a different complaint in Pownal for possible relief from an abuse order violation. Police say the car involved in this incident was identified at the Pownal Stewart’s as the same car from the earlier incident.

The driver was identified as Norton. Police say they confirmed he was the same driver identified in the chase earlier that day.

Charges:

Negligent operation

Attempting to elude

Criminal DLS

Violation of abuse prevention order

Norton was arrested and taken to the Shaftsbury Barracks by police for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court later this month.