BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Trenton, New Jersey man who was wanted for desecrating human remains in his hometown was arrested in Berne on Wednesday. Alton Eubanks, 48, was wanted by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey in connection with a suspicious death.

The remains were found at a residence on Park Avenue in Trenton, New Jersey during a well-being check on September 21. The Trenton Police Department and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force forced entry into the residence on the September date, and found the body of Corrine Daniels, 41, of Trenton, in the basement.

An autopsy was conducted on September 22 by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office, which positively identified Daniels. The cause and manner of her death have not been released.

“Mr. Eubanks is a danger to society. We are proud to have secured his capture and wish to thank our law enforcement partners for their cooperation in this case,” said David McNulty, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of New York.

It was not immediately clear what Eubanks did to desecrate Daniels’ remains. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri has not yet returned NEWS10’s request for comment. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available.