SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New Jersey man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that took place in October 2023, in Shaftsbury, Vermont. Mohamed Hamdi, 32, faces several charges.

On Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2023, around 11:03 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to 218 Twitchell Hill Road for reports of someone being shot. Upon arrival, police found two victims, one suffering a gunshot wound.

The man who was shot was airlifted to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim at the scene refused medical attention.

Through an investigation, Vermont State Police say Hamdi and another man entered the residence and forced all the occupants into the basement. Both victims involved were allegedly assaulted while trying to leave the basement.

Charges:

Kidnapping (five counts)

Aggravated assault (two counts)

Mohamed was arrested in Union, New Jersey on Thursday by the US Marshals Service and New Jersey State Police. He is awaiting extradition to Vermont. Police say this incident is still under investigation.