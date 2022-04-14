NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Niskayuna man has been arrested and charged with receiving child pornography. The United States Department of Justice said Aaron Griesche, 39, was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on April 14.

The complaint alleges that Griesche used his laptop to download child pornography, which he later transferred to a USB drive. He could receive up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life.

Griesche appeared on Thursday for an initial appearance. He was ordered detained pending further proceedings.